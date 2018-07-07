City Council Approves Bond Authorization

The Lynn City Council approved a bond authorization of $5.8 million for upgrades to the the Hood Elementary School at last Tuesday night’s meeting.

The school, located on Oakwood Avenue, will get a new roof, windows and doors. Included in the authorization of the funds are not only the materials but the design, installation and any other incidental costs related to the project.

By fixing these items the Council hopes to extend the useful life of the Hood Elementary School.

By authorizing the bond for the Hood’s upgrades, the city may be eligible for a grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) for up to 80 percent of the cost of the project. However, the Council cautioned at Tuesday’s meetings applying for an MSBA grant in no way guarantees the acceptance or the approval of an application, the awarding of a grant or any other funding commitment from the Building Authority. The MSBA’s grant program is a non-entitlement, discretionary program based on need, as determined by the MSBA, and any costs the city incurs in excess of any grant approved by and received from the Building Authority will be the sole responsibility of the City of Lynn.

Council President Darren Cyr spoke in favor of the bond authorization saying the Hood is in desperate need of the upgrades. As part of the project the school will be made handicap accessible according to Cyr.

Council approves grant requests

At last Tuesday’s Lynn City Council hearing Council members approved Don Walker of the Lynn Economic and Community Development’s request for the City Council to authorize Mayor Thomas McGee to submit requests for grant money for several city initiatives as part of the annual action plan.

First Walker explained the Mayor needed authorization from the Council to submit a request for federal Community Block Grants. The Mayor hopes to get $480,000 for infrastructure development, sidewalk and street repairs as well as replacement of antique lights downtown and the planting of more trees.

Walker also asked for authorization to apply for grant funding in the amount of $305,000 that will support about 24 different public service programs in the city and another $400,000 to continue the City’s small business loan program. Walker added that other grant proposals will include money that will support Lynn’s commercial facade program; affordable housing development; housing rehabilitation programs; neighborhood stabilization programs; rental assistance programs; and about $200,000 for homeless agencies, rental assistance and the Lynn Shelter

Mayoral Appointments

At last Tuesday’s City Council hearing Council members approved several appointments by Mayor Thomas McGee to the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Board.

The Council approved the appointment of Flory Makuwa, Son Wooten and Jaime Figueroa to serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals as Associate Members.

Makuwa, Wooten and Figueroa’s terms are effective immediately and will expire on January 15, 2021.

The Council also approved the Mayor’s appointment of William Maher to serve on the Planning Board. Maher’s term is effective immediately and will expire on January 15, 2023.