Gannon Golf Report:Joyce Agganis Wins Ladies Senior Club Championship

First there was Agganis Week, and then there was Agganis Weekend.

Joyce Agganis captured the Gannon Ladies Senior Championship with a two-round total of 175 over the weekend at the Lynn golf course. Agganis edged second-place finisher Pat Ryback by three shots. Joyce is a long-time and popular Gannon member whose last name is legendary in Lynn sports.

Diane Donahue had the best score (147) in the net division, followed by Carol Bonner (148), and Gail Conlon (149). Gail, retired Winthrop High School principal, is the wife of retired Lynn District Court Justice, the Honorable Albert Conlon, and the sister of former Winthrop High football coach Tony Fucillo, an inductee in the Mass. State Coaches Hall of Fame. Her son, Joe Conlon, is the former Lynn Jets hockey coach.

Tournament Schedule

The Ouimet Scholarship Fund Tournament was set for this week with 125 golfers competing in the men’s and women’s divisions. Proceeds go to the scholarship named in memory of Francis Ouimet, an American amateur golfer who won the U.S. Open in 1913 at The Country Club in Brookline. That victory, which came in a three-way, 18-hole playoff, helped increase the popularity of golf in the United States at that time.

The Mike Foster Golf Tournament, named in honor of the former Gannon head professional, will be played this weekend. Proceeds from the men’s tournament go to the Gannon Junior Golf Clinic.

The Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships that determine who gets bragging rights as the club champion for the 2018 season begin next weekend.

Free junior golf clinic begins Monday

Monday is a big day at Gannon for junior golfers as Head Professional David Sibley launches the free instructional clinic for boys and girls up to age 16. The program, one of the best of its kind in Massachusetts, offers weekly instruction each Monday morning leading up to the season-ending barbecue.

Is there a young Tiger or Annika in our midst?