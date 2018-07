Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee and Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Rick Wood joined the breakfast sponsors for a photo at the Mayor’s Address to the LACC Breakfast June 29 at Nahant Country Club. Front row, from left, are Robert Tucker (LCTV), LACC Chair Rick Wood, Mayor Thomas McGee, and Maura Lynch (A. James Lynch Insurance). Back row, from left, Ann Mannion (Century Bank), Keith Pauletti (Century Bank), John Hamel (J and S Transport), and Christian Hassel (Cataldo Ambulance).