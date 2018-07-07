Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Mayor McGee Breakfast

The Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the “Mayor’s Address to the Chamber” Breakfast June 29 at the Nahant Country Club.

LACC Chair Rick Wood introduced Mayor Thomas McGee to the large gathering, saying it was an exciting time with many new developments happening throughout the city “We’re thrilled to have Tom here today,” said Wood.

McGee, who was elected mayor of Lynn in November, reflected on his first six months in office and talked about his administration’s continuing effort “to bring Lynn together and create opportunity for our city.”

McGee highlighted the accomplishments of the Lynn schools, the fifth largest school district in the Commonwealth with 26 schools and more than 16,000 students.

“We are fortunate here in Lynn to have incredible students who work hard to reach for the stars, and a faculty who challenges and brings out the best in our students,” said McGee, who noted that Dr. Patrick Tutwiler has signed a three-year contract as the new superintendent of schools, succeeding Dr. Catherine Latham, who is retiring.

The mayor said the city is working with the Collins Center at UMass/Boston to assist in hiring a full-time chief financial officer, “a position that is critical to creating a stable future.”

He also announced that the city has been designated by the federal government as “an opportunity zone.”

“With this designation, developers and investors are incentivized through federal tax breaks to invest in our city,” said McGee. “This will apply to both larger companies, as well as individual investors, and opens the door to greater interest in Lynn.