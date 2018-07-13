Annual Family Cookout,Food Drive Set for July 15

The Lynn Democratic City Committee’s Nineteenth Annual Family Cookout and Tenth Annual Food Drive will be held on Sunday, July 15, from 2-5 p.m. at the Lynn Museum, 590 Washington St, Lynn.

Among those expected to attend are Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin, State Auditor Suzanne Bump, Governor’s Councilor Terry Kennedy, Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford, Southern Essex Register of Deeds John O’Brien, State Reps. Dan Cahill and Lori Ehrlich as well as many of our local elected officials. Also planning to join us are Democratic gubernatorial candidates Jay Gonzalez and Bob Massie, Quentin Palfrey and Jimmy Tingle, both running for Lieutenant Governor; Josh Zakim for Secretary of the Commonwealth; Alice Merkl for Southern Essex Register of Deeds; Matt Crescenzo for State Representative in the 9th Essex district; and the three Democratic candidates for State Representative in the 11th Essex District: Peter Capano, Hong Net, and Drew Russo.

The LDCC’s Family Cookout has been a fun, successful, and growing event over the years. It is a wonderful opportunity to get to know elected officials and candidates for office while spending time with friends, family, neighbors, and fellow Democrats.

Traditional cookout fare of hot dogs, hamburgers, and various salads will be served. The Lynn Democratic City Committee again will hold its annual dessert contest, with prizes awarded for the best homemade desserts.

In addition, and as part of the its ongoing Community Service Initiative, the LDCC is pleased to announce that it will be collecting donations of non- perishable food items for its Annual Food Drive. Cookout attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods, pasta, etc. that will be donated to a local Food Pantry. For those who prefer to make monetary contributions, checks made payable to My Brother’s Table will be gratefully accepted.

Donation for the Family Cookout is $15 per person or $25 per family. For more information, please contact LDCC Chair Agnes Ricko at 781-599-9347.