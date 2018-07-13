Obituaries 07-10-2018

Hayden Wayne Shean

Formerly of Lynn

Hayden “Denny” Wayne Shean, 75, of Warner, NH passed away on Monday, July 2, in Warner in the arms of his long-time love, Deebee Bechta while surrounded by family and friends.

Family, friends and others whose lives Denny touched are invited to a celebration of life to be held Saturday, August 11, at Earth & Sky Farm, 463 Schoodac Rd., Warner, NH starting at 2 p.m. His ashes will be spread on the farm that he helped build and loved so much prior to the celebration day.

Denny was born in Lynn to Wayne and Audrey Shean on April 3, 1943 while Wayne was overseas fighting in World War II. He went to school at Lynn Classical High School and completed an Associates of Mechanical Engineering and two Bachelor degrees, including a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University.

He enjoyed a long and successful career working for General Electric in the highly technological field of jet engine applications for military aircraft. His parts and service expertise and his ability to work within all levels of foreign military hierarchy kept him in demand by a large international customer base – to which he loved to travel. His many global adventures were a source of endless entertainment over a beer or two at the end of the day.

As a teen, Denny was a member of the Saugus, MA Chapter Order of DeMolay. On November 1, 1997, he was confirmed as a 32nd degree Mason in the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts as a member of the William Sutton Masonic Lodge in Saugus, MA. After achieving Master Mason level, Denny was invited to join the Aleppo Shriners.

Denny loved to go on long bike tours, was an avid hiker and rock/ ice climber. He guided white water rafting trips for different groups, including the Boy Scouts of America. Denny was also hired to navigate various-sized sailing vessels up and down the East Coast.

In the early 1980s, Denny acquired his small aircraft pilot license and was a skydiver. He became a Civil War reenactor in 1986. He was Captain and President of the 5th Massachusetts Battery Light Artillery and a member of its Executive Board for many years.

Denny had a love for horses which started when he worked at Pleasure Island in Lynnfield in his teen years. He enjoyed many trail rides on his horses, Karin and Maverick, with Deebee and friends. He was a volunteer and a contributing member of the North East Ski Joring Association (NESJA), acting as a start official at the competitions, as well as a member of its Executive Board.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Audrey Shean.

He is survived by his life partner, Deebee Bechta; children: Kristen Harris, Elizabeth Kronberg and Heather Shean and his beloved “bonus children” Kari Cabral, Jessi Cabral, Sarah Piedmont, Kiliaen Piedmont, Conor Roussell and Kate Bonfante, his brother, Arthur Shean and his wife, Gail, cousin Bob Amidon and his wife, Martha, cousin Lois Amidon and her wife, Lyn, as well as several grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be given to The Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital in Hayden W. Shean’s name.

The family wishes to extend sincerest thanks for the constant emotional and physical support of Lynne Clough, Caitlyn Roberts (Nurse Navigator), and all the staff of Payson Center, The Family Tree staff in Warner, the VNA Hospice staff, Cindy Snay at the Warner Pharmacy, the members of the 5th Massachusetts Battery, Grantham Village School staff, and all the family and friends who have lent their love and support over the past months and years.