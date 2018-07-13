Theirrien Named New Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club

New Lynn Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Brian Theirrien hopes to expand the number of programs available for youths at the club this fall.

Theirrien, 41, began on July 2 as the new executive director of the club located on North Common Street. He succeeds Robert “Obie” Barker, who stepped down after 19 years at the helm of the non-profit organization.

Theirrien comes to Lynn with many years of experience in administration. He was the CEO of the Haverhill Boys and Club since 2007. He previously served as the club’s program director from 2005 to 2007. He began his career in 1995 at the Friendly House in Worcester and worked as the director of sports and fitness at a club in Long Island, New York.

Lynn boys and girls can expect an emphasis on sports and new leagues at the club. Theirrien was a star athlete at Holy Name High School in Worcester, where he played basketball and baseball. One of his coaches at Holy Name was J.P. Ricciardi, currently a baseball executive in the New York Mets organization.

“He’s [Ricciardi] a great guy,” said Theirrien, who was a captain of a Holy Name basketball team coached by Ricciardi.

Theirrien went on to play college basketball at Anna Maria College where he had his share of triple doubles for the Amcats.

The new leader of the Lynn club said he is excited to work in the city.

“The Lynn Boys and Girls Club has a deep tradition,” said Theirrien. “It’s one of the first clubs ever established in the country. It’s always been on the radar. You can do a lot of good things for the children and families in Lynn and the club has great support from the community and board members. It is a very well-known organization within the Boys and Girls Club movement. When the opportunity arose, I wanted to put my name in for consideration.”

One of his main goals will be program development. Theirrien will launch in-house leagues in basketball and floor hockey and begin cheerleading and dance programs. He will expand the math and reading clubs, bring on board academic tutors, and add programs in computer technology and preparing students for college.

“We’re also going to have a nutrition component to our food program,” said Theirrien.

He has met with Barker during the transition process. “Obviously Obie is one of the living legends in Boys and Girls Club leadership and it’s great to follow up on his successful tenure here,” said Theirrien.

The club is currently holding its summer camp program in Middleton, along with a licensed child-care program in Lynn.

“This fall, we’ll have 400 youths per day at the club, ages 6 through 18,” said Theirrien. “I’m looking forward to all the opportunities here and helping out all of our club members and their families.”

The club will soon start a major renovation project for the entire building.

Theirrien and his wife have three children, ages 18, 14, and 6.