Agganis Football Game Concludes Exciting Week of Competition

The 57th Harry Agganis Football All-Star Game concluded an exciting week of competition for the area’s graduating seniors who all enjoyed playing a high school game for the final time in their careers.

Lynnfield quarterback Matt Mortellite scored the winning touchdown on the final play of the game, diving in to the end zone following a 5-yard scamper to give the South a 28-26 victory over the North at Manning Field.

Calvin Johnson of St. Mary’s High School, who rushed for 91 yards in the game, received the South MVP Award.

Geoffrey Ingrando of Malden Catholic High School, who caught touchdown passes of 82 and 70 yards, received the North MVP Award.

Chris Carroll of Lynn English was the head coach of the South team. James Runner III of Lynn Tech was the head coach of the North team.

Agganis Classics Week Director Paul Halloran did an outstanding job coordinating the week-long competition that included All-Star games in softball, baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, and football.