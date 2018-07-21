Golden Fleece Lodge of Masons in Lynn

Worshipful Small collected over 500 pounds of pull-tabs, along with other members, from churches, campgrounds,

libraries and the general public. Proceeds from the weight of the tabs, fund the transportation of burned children and their families worldwide, to the Shriners Burn Hospital in Boston for free medical care. Families served just in this past year we’re from England, France, Vietnam, Thailand, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil and Mexico. The pull-tab collection efforts are one of the many charitable endeavors that Masons throughout the world participate in to support the betterment of those in need. Pictured (L to R): Past Masters, Worshipfuls Richard Knowlton, Herbert French, Leon Small and Past Potentate of the Aleppo Shrine Wor. Theodore Polonsky.