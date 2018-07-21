Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival

This weekend marks the 15th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach.

Thousands of Revere residents, as well as hundreds of thousands of visitors from throughout the Boston area, will flock to America’s oldest public beach to view the works of art from 15 sand sculptors from all over the world who will compete to win the top prize.

Every year, this event only seems to get better.

The weekend-long celebration that starts this Friday and runs through Sunday also will feature many activities on the beach and will culminate with fireworks on Saturday night. With more than 350 tons of special granite sand brought in last Friday from Hudson, New Hampshire, the festival will embrace the theme of “Celebrating Literacy.”

This year’s festival will feature Cirque du Soleil Luzia performing at noon on Saturday. There will also be over 20 food trucks and several live bands performing throughout the festival weekend.

The Revere Beach Partnership and sponsors are to be thanked or their months of work in preparing for this years events.

Hours for the 2018 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival on Friday, July 20, and Saturday, July 21, are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. It is recommended to use the MBTA and public transportation to and from the event

If the weather holds, then the estimated 1,000,000 spectators will not be disappointed!