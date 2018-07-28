Obituaries 07-24-2018

Ruth Gray

Will be truly missed

Ruth M. (Hamilton) (Willliams) Gray of Manchester, N.H., formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away suddenly on July 18.

She was the wife of Vernon Gray and the daughter of Walter and Mary (Lawlor) Hamilton. Ruth leaves her daughter, Lisa Phipps and her husband, Richard of Lynn, George Williams of Middleboro and Derek Williams of Suncook N.H. She also leaves her stepsons, Vernon Jr., and Terry and stepdaughters, Angie and Vicky. She was the sister of the late Doris Doherty of Williston Fla., the late.Walter Hamilton of Tewksbury, Joseph Hamilton and his wife, Roberta of Wells, Maine, the late Carol Career of Jamaica Plain, Bernice Bithoney and her husband, George of Hyde Park and Robert Hamilton of Pawtucket, R.I. Ruth also leaves her grandchildren: Ladonna Phipps of Lynn, Richard Phipps of Revere and Nicholas Phipps, granddaughters, Gloria and Katherine Williams, great-granddaughter, Aleniah and great-grandson, Paul and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Rest in peace Ruth…You will be truly missed…

Funeral arrangements were by the Lambert Funeral Parlor, Manchester, N.H.