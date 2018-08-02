Another Family Affair for the Elwells

Zach Elwell played his first baseball game in the Wyoma Little League T-Ball Division. Now 17 years old and a two-sport athlete at Swampscott High School, he’s still enjoying baseball under the watchful eye of a familiar coach: his father, Leon Elwell.

Zach is a member of the 2018 Lynn Babe Ruth 16-18-year-old team that is competing in the Babe Ruth World Series. Three years ago, he played on the Leon Elwell-managed Lynn team that finished fifth in the 15-Year-Old World Series in Fargo, North Dakota.

“It’s pretty special to share this achievement with my father,” said Zach. “It’s great to experience a World Series with him for second time.”

How many years have Leon and Zach Elwell been together on the baseball diamond?

“He’s been there from the very beginning,” said Zach. “There was T-Ball, Minors and Majors in Wyoma. And each year in Babe Ruth. I’m so grateful to my father for his dedication as a coach for all the kids. He really knows his baseball.”

Zach’s mother, Terri, will be in attendance at the World Series in Jamestown, N.Y., which is about an hour from Buffalo in western New York.

“Last time we played in the World Series, things were a little different, but I think we have a lot of confidence this time,” said Zach.

And Leon Elwell will be in the dugout and in the coach’s box as he and his son, Zach, cherish another unforgettable experience together at a World Series far from where it all began at Charlie Reinfuss Field.