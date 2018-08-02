Capano Discusses the Widely Opposed Northeastern University Expansion

On Thursday, July 26, State Representative candidates for the 11th Essex District of Lynn and Nahant gathered at the Keep Nahant Wild Candidate Forum to discuss the widely opposed Northeastern University expansion in Nahant, a project many in the community strongly oppose. Residents argue the town is too small to sustain the expansion, which would create a new Marine Science Center on East Point in Nahant.

While discussing the Northeastern Expansion at the Candidate Forum, Lynn City Councilor and State Rep Candidate Pete Capano offered a new plan where everybody wins. After expressing his opposition to the Nahant project, Capano laid out his vision to relocate the project to Lynn’s waterfront instead of Nahant’s fragile coastline.

“Moving the project to Lynn is a win-win situation for everyone involved. Nahant would preserve its identity as a small, quaint New England coastal town and Lynn would get a much-needed boost to its waterfront, in addition to the obvious economic benefits that come from having a major educational institution located in the city,” explains Pete Capano. “Northeastern faculty and students would benefit from nearby public transportation and a ferry within walking distance.”

Capano offered an answer to the question many residents are asking: Why is this development even being considered in our tiny town? Capano credits the Dover Amendment passed in the 1950s that essentially gave educational institutions the ability to circumvent local zoning restrictions. Capano says as State Representive, he would file for an exemption to the Dover Amendment in Nahant in regards to Northeastern’s expansion. “I will also file legislation that would exempt towns with populations of 5,000 or less from the Dover Amendment,” Pete said. The Dover amendment was passed in the 1950s with the purpose of encouraging the expansion of educational and religious institutions.

The Keep Nahant Wild Candidate Forum was hosted at the Nahant Lifesaving Station from 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m., to give constituents the chance to discuss the Northeastern University expansion in Nahant with State Rep hopefuls.

About Pete Capano

Pete Capano is a lifelong Democrat, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a graduate of Lynn Public Schools and the University of Massachusetts. He currently serves in the City Council, where he closely works with seniors, veterans, and working families. Pete is currently running for State Representative to fix the district’s challenges, such as underfunded schools, crumbling infrastructure, and inadequate transportation. Visit PeteCapano.com to learn more.