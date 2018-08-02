Eastern Bank Corporation Announces New Trustees and Corporators to its Board

Following its 2018 Annual Meeting, Eastern Bank, America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, is pleased to announce the election of six business and community leaders to its governing body.

The newly elected Trustees are:

– Steven Joncas, Principal, Joncas Associates,

– Michele “Mitzi” Lawlor, President and CEO, The D’Alelio Management Company, and

– Rebecca A. Lee, Chair, Real Estate Development Practice, Mintz Levin.

The newly elected Corporators are:

– Herby Duverné, Principal and CEO, Windwalker Group, LLC,

– Malia Lazu, Founder of The Urban Labs, and

– Jody Rose, President, New England Venture Capital Association.

“As a mutual bank, providing fairly priced financial services to organizations and people in our market area has been a guiding purpose since our founding 200 years ago,” said Bob Rivers, Chair and CEO of Eastern Bank. “Aligning community challenges and interests to Eastern’s core banking products and philanthropic and advocacy efforts has long been our approach—one we think is both ‘right’ and ‘smart’—and we are so pleased to welcome Steve, Mitzi, Rebecca, Herby, Malia, and Jody to our Board. They are thoughtful leaders, and we look forward to their insights in areas that include real estate and economic development, community lending, support of minority-owned businesses, innovation and start-ups, and the advancement of women and diverse communities.”

Eastern Bank Corporation, the holding company of Eastern Bank, is governed by a group of individuals, known as the Board of Trustees, who act in the best interests of the Corporation. Their duties and responsibilities are specified by state law and the Bylaws of the Corporation, and have been delegated to the Board of Trustees Executive Committee, whose members are also the Board of Directors of Eastern Bank. Members of the Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors are also Corporators of Eastern Bank Corporation. Eastern’s Corporators represent the many communities served by the Bank.

Founded in 1818 and celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2018, Boston-based Eastern Bank is America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, with $11 billion in assets and over 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Eastern provides exceptional access to fairly priced banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Eastern Bank, which includes Eastern Wealth Management and Eastern Insurance, is known for its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded more than $110 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,900+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.