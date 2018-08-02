Freddie Hogan Returns to His Alma Mater:Accepts Position on Classical Football Coaching Staff

After 30 years on the Lynn sports scene including a season in which he led Lynn English girls basketball team to a

25-0 record and a trip to the Boston Garden, Fred Hogan is returning to Lynn Classical High School.

Hogan, a Classical graduate, has accepted a position on head coach Brian Vaughan’s football coaching staff. It a reunion of sorts. Vaughan was an assistant coach on Hogan’s staff when Vaughan’s daughter, Brianna Vaughan, played basketball at English.

“I graduated Classical in 1988 and coach Vaughan offered me an opportunity to be on the staff and I said, ‘definitely’,” said Hogan. “Coach Vaughan was one of my first appointments when I was the English girls coach, and now we’re back together on the football field.”

Hogan has previously coached sports at Lynn Tech and also at English where he was the special teams coach on Peter Holey’s staff.

Hogan is most prominent for building the girls basketball program at English in to a Northeastern Conference powerhouse and sending several players on to college programs.

“Our best year was 2014,” recalled Hogan. “We were 25-0 and won the Division 1 North championship. We lost to [eventual state champion] Braintree in the Garden.”

The man who helps coordinate with Simmie Anderson such hoop extravaganzas as the Shoe City Tournament, is excited about his new football role at Classical.

“We have a great group of kids and the coaching staff is really in to it,” said Hogan. “It’s a great feeling to be back. I still live in West Lynn off the Commons and I see all the kids and everyone at the school has welcomed me. I want to thank Coach Brian Vaughan and Principal Gene Constantino for giving me the opportunity to coach at my alma mater.”