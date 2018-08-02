Parks and Recreation Hoop League is Soaring in the Summer in Lynn

If West Alabama’s Jarell Byrd, Toledo’s Corey Bingham, and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Antonio Anderson are in the house, you know there’s some serious basketball being played.

While they were referees and spectators on this 75-degree night of outdoor basketball at the Breed courts, it was still great to see Lynn’s Big Three on hand for the Lynn Parks and Recreation Summer Basketball League playoffs.

Directors Jeff Byrd (Jarell’s father) and Fred Hogan are winding down another successful season at the helm of the league that will conclude with the West Lynn-East Lynn finals Thursday night.

Former Lynn Tech star Eddie Lewis will have his Pizza Lovers team ready for the Elementary School Division championship game after its 39-28 win over Xtreme Silk Screen. Denzell Guillen led all scorers with 19 points while 12-year-old sixth-grader Donel Kabongo added 13 points. One of the team’s rising stars was 10-year-old Eddie Lewis Jr., son of Eddie Lewis and Tech Hall of Famer Sandra Baker Lewis, who dazzled the crowd with a behind-the-back dribble in traffic.

“It was a team effort and everybody worked hard against a tough team that we played,” said Eddie Lewis Sr., a 1996 graduate of Tech. “Everybody worked together.”

Lewis gave high marks to the league directors for giving Lynn kids a competitive atmosphere for basketball while making it a fun experience.

“The league is awesome,” said Lewis. “It’s great for the community and the kids. Seeing everybody in the neighborhood grow up and come out here and perform, and hopefully we can see them one day playing at the next level.”