Colclough, Morris Inducted into Alpha Omega Psi at SSU

Stephanie Colclough and Brendan Morris, of Lynn, were recently inducted by the first year experience office at Salem State University into Alpha Omega Psi, an honor society for students who demonstrate strong academic performance and engagement at the university. A total of 29 students were inducted and invited to participate in the university’s Emerging Scholars program, and they have successfully completed all requirements while maintaining a commitment to their academic success.

Emerging Scholars participants are paired with upper-class mentors and participate in a variety of academic success workshops throughout their first year while receiving support in adjusting to both the academic and social aspects of college. Their performance in the classroom reflected their commitment to achieving academic success.

“I am so impressed with the students being inducted into Alpha Omega Psi this year. They have stepped outside their comfort zones, taken advantage of their resources, and found success, and represent the grit and determination we want to instill in all our students,” said Mathew Chetnik, director of the first year experience office.

In late October, these students will be honored at the annual Alpha Omega Psi induction ceremony, with their friends and family members in attendance. Students will be sworn into the honor society by Provost David Silva and will be awarded a certificate and medallion to be worn as part of their commencement regalia in three years.

The Emerging Scholars program is one of many initiatives at Salem State University designed to connect first-year students to a support network which assists them in achieving success on their journey towards college completion.