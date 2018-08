BABE RUTH WORLD SERIES: Colin Reddy of the Lynn Babe Ruth 16-18 All-Star team races to third base in a game against the host Jamestown(N.Y.) team during the local squad’s 8-3 victory in the Babe Ruth World Series. Lynn, the New England Regionals champion, finished round-robin play in the World Series with a 1-3 record, but was hoping

to earn a spot in the single-elimination rounds that begin today.