Lynn GOP to Hold Picnic

The Lynn Republican City Committee will hold it’s annual Picnic and Auction on Saturday, Aug. 18 at the home of Rick and Fran Wood at 52 Pendexter St in their backyard on Sluice Pond from 1 to 5 p.m. with the speaking portion starting around 3 p.m..

Candidates for U.S. Senate, Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor, Register of Deeds and State Representative will address the crowd.

All are welcome to come educate themselves on the Republican candidates that will be on the ballot this fall.

Burgers, hot dogs and picnic fare will be served. Donation is $10 per person, $20 per family.