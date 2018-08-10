Lynn Police Officers Receive Promotions

Three Lynn Police Officers earned promotions to the rank of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain at a swearing in ceremony in the City Hall Council Chamber. Each officer worked very diligently to achieve these career advancements. Mayor Thomas McGee expressed how proud to have one of the best police departments in the state. Chief Michael Mageary congratulated his newly appointed officers and announced their assignments in the Lynn Police Department. Shown from left are Deputy Chief Lenny Desmaris, Chief Michael Mageary, Sergeant Ashley Affonco, Lieutenant Lawrence Wentzell, Captain James Flynn, Deputy Ted Blake with Mayor Thomas McGee