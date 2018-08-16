GLSS Wellness Festival Set for Sept 6

Wellness Pathways at Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS) is hosting its second annual Wellness Festival, “Building Bridges to Healthier Communities,” at the Lynn Museum on Thursday, September 6, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event is free, open to the public, and being held in partnership with Lynn Museum/Lynn Arts and the Downtown Lynn Cultural District. In addition to providing information about community resources, the Wellness Festival will offer refreshments; raffles; and a number of activities, such as Zumba, chair massage, yoga, financial planning, balance exercises, cognitive games, and much more. Food will be available for purchase.

“We see this as a great opportunity for GLSS and its community partners to affirm our collective commitment to building a culture of wellness in area communities,” says Muriel Clement, Wellness Pathways Program Manager. “Wellness Pathways is committed to helping individuals become engaged, educated, and empowered to achieve total health,” she noted. “We are looking for sponsors who share our commitment to this mission.”

To date, Gold-level sponsors include Tufts Health Plan, United Healthcare, and Community Credit Union, and International Medical Interpreters of the North Shore. In addition to Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels of sponsorship, in-kind and financial donations, as well as donations for the event’s raffle, are welcome. Sponsorship information is available at www.glss.net or by contacting Kelsey Magnuson at kmagnuson@glss.net or calling 781-586-8530. GLSS is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.

For more than 10 years, GLSS has been offering evidence-based, healthy living workshops to adults of all ages in Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Saugus, Swampscott in partnership with a number of community organizations. Most Wellness Pathways programs are provided at no cost and help people who are living with chronic conditions and older adults at risk of falls. “By joining us as a sponsor, you can help ensure the vitality of this important programming moving forward,” Clement added.

Greater Lynn Senior Services is the nonprofit Aging Services Access Point and Area Agency on Aging serving people age 60 and older and adults living with disabilities in Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Saugus, and Swampscott, with a focus on creating move livable communities for all.