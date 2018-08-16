Lynn English High School-Class of 2022 Freshmen Orientation

August 16, 2018
The annual LEHS Freshmen Orientation will be held at the school on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, from 7:45 a.m.-noon.

All incoming freshmen are highly encouraged to attend and to reply early as space fills up quickly.

Reply to Mrs. Mancaniello, Vice Principal, at 781-477-7366 EXT 3526 or by email to mancanielloj@lynnschools.org.  If leaving a message, please spell first and last name.  RSVP no later than Friday, August 24.

The orientation is for students only.  Parents who have questions are asked to contact Mrs. Mancaniello directly.

