Lynn Resident Named Chief Development Officer at NBTS

Lynn resident, Lauren Hall, has been named Chief Development Officer at the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), headquartered in Newton, MA. In this role, Mrs. Hall will direct NBTS’s national fundraising strategy in support of its mission to cure brain tumors.

Mrs. Hall brings nearly two decades of experience at some of the world’s leading institutions – including Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital – to her new position at NBTS. She previously served as Assistant Vice President of Development at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she directed fundraising for the neurosciences and played a key role in launching the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases. Prior to that, she served as Senior Associate Director, Major Gifts, University of Pennsylvania; Associate Director, Principal & Major Gifts, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and Special Projects Coordinator, Office of External Affairs and Coordinator, Women’s Leadership Board, Harvard University, JFK School of Government.

She has a Masters in Writing and Literature from the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in English from Ohio Wesleyan University. She has served as a Big Sister for the past 6 years with the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston, and also serves on the Board of Directors at Inward Bound Mindfulness Education, as well as volunteers with the Penn Alumni Interviewer Program. She lives in Lynn with her husband.