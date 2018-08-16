What Could Be Bedder? Lynn Children Rest Easy Thanks to a Gift From the Patriots and Bob’s Discount Furniture

The New England Patriots teamed up with Bob’s Discount Furniture and A Bed for Every Child to provides beds for 200 Lynn children at a spectacular event held Monday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Robert Kraft, CEO of the New England Patriots, and Mike Skirvin, president of Bob’s Discount Furniture, were on hand to personally present each child with a Bob O Pedic Patriots-themed bed with their name on it, along with new Patriots bedding and pajamas donated by the Pajama Program.

In addition to meeting successful business leaders Kraft and Skirvin, the Lynn group interacted with Patriots players Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, James White, and Kyle Van Noy, members of the Patriots cheerleading team, Pats’ mascot, Pat Patriot, all of whom obliged with photos and autographs.

Kay Rowe, a representative of the Lynn Housing Authority and one of the chaperones for the local delegation, summed up the Bed-Zone Bash event perfectly, calling it “an awesome overall experience.”

“The children are so excited to be a part of this great event,” said Rowe. “They get to come to Gillette Stadium, they get a free bed and all the swag (Patriots souvenirs) that goes with it, they get to meet the players – even just getting to see Mr. Kraft is really an awesome experience. They’re loving it. They have huge smiles all over their faces. I don’t think they expected all of this. It’s really great that the Lynn Housing Authority could hook up with the Homeless Coalition, the Patriots Foundation, and Bob’s Discount Furniture, to be able to give 200 beds to Lynn kids. This is really huge for the kids and their families.”

Robyn Frost, of the Mass. Coalition for the Homeless A Bed For Every Child initiative that is based in Lynn, said Bob’s Discount Furniture and the Patriots Foundation invited the Coalition and the Lynn children to participate in the event.

The delivery of the new beds to the Lynn families will start next week.

“We get about 200 referrals a month from kids growing up in poverty who need a bed,” said Frost. “We partner with the Lynn public schools. Our whole motivation is to get as many new beds out to kids living in poverty as possible, so they can get a good night’s sleep and be able to concentrate and go to school. It’s huge that the Patriots are hosting this event. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these kids and Bob’s Discount Furniture is amazing.”