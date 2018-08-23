Local Lynn Residents Join Santander and Revolution Players on Pitch at Gillette

Santander Bank and the New England Revolution held the first-ever open to the public soccer clinic at Gillette Stadium on August 17,from 5-7 p.m. Santander offered kids and families a once in a lifetime opportunity to play soccer alongside their favorite Revolution players on the Revolution’s home pitch.

The free and open to the public clinic featured New England Revolution players midfielder/defender Brandon Bye, goalkeeper Cody Cropper, forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen, goalkeeper Brad Knighton, forward Brian Wright and Revolution Academy Coaches as they lead a skills clinic with drills, demonstrations and instruction for young soccer fans (ages 5 through 17) and their families. Fans had the chance to meet and play soccer alongside a host of Revolution stars, as well as enjoy photo and autograph opportunities.

In addition to improving their soccer skills, fans in attendance enjoyed FIFA soccer, a Revolution prize wheel, and ice cream from Friendly’s.

Santander is proud to serve as the Official Bank of the New England Revolution, now playing its 23rd season.