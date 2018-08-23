News Briefs

August 23, 2018
Lynn Classical class of 1953 reunion

The  members  of  Lynn Classical  High  School Class  of  1953  will  conduct   a  65th reunion  on  Saturday , Sept.  8.

The  affair  will start  at  12 noon  at  the new  Lynn Classical  High School,  235  O’Callaghan  Way, West Lynn, with an escourted  tour  of the  school.  Alumnae  president, Paul  Stafford   and   ’53  classmate  David  J. Solimine, Sr will conduct  the  tour.  Many  of  the   classmates   have  never  seen  the new  school  as  they  had  attended high  school  when LCHS was  on  the  Lynn  Commons.

At 1 p.m. the  class  will  gather  at  Gannon  Golf  Course, Great  Woods  Road, Lynn  for  a  reunion  luncheon   served  by  Diamond  Caterers.  Tickets  for the  event  cost  $40 and  may  be attained from  the  committee  chairperson,  Ruth  D’Amato  Mowder, at prmten@comcast.net or  Solimine at davesr@solimine.com.

The  committee  is  looking  for  contact  information   on   the  following  classmates

James  Pasquale

Wayne Jenkins

Thomas  Colletti

LEON  Tzizik

Marjorie Green Aronirotta

Aubrey Bowden

Eleanor  valyou  Hooper

Joan  Fronc  Frons    (correct)

Elliot  Salloway DMD

Shirley  Anne McIllwain

Stanley  Shabowich

Jean  Zapolski  Madigan

janice Cohen Francer

Richard  Garofano

Richard  Suleski

Elaine  Orleck

Anyone  knowing  any  contact  information   regarding  those  missing   may contact  either   Mowder  or  Solimine   at  the  above  listed email addresses

