News Briefs

Lynn Classical class of 1953 reunion

The members of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1953 will conduct a 65th reunion on Saturday , Sept. 8.

The affair will start at 12 noon at the new Lynn Classical High School, 235 O’Callaghan Way, West Lynn, with an escourted tour of the school. Alumnae president, Paul Stafford and ’53 classmate David J. Solimine, Sr will conduct the tour. Many of the classmates have never seen the new school as they had attended high school when LCHS was on the Lynn Commons.

At 1 p.m. the class will gather at Gannon Golf Course, Great Woods Road, Lynn for a reunion luncheon served by Diamond Caterers. Tickets for the event cost $40 and may be attained from the committee chairperson, Ruth D’Amato Mowder, at prmten@comcast.net or Solimine at davesr@solimine.com.

The committee is looking for contact information on the following classmates

James Pasquale

Wayne Jenkins

Thomas Colletti

LEON Tzizik

Marjorie Green Aronirotta

Aubrey Bowden

Eleanor valyou Hooper

Joan Fronc Frons (correct)

Elliot Salloway DMD

Shirley Anne McIllwain

Stanley Shabowich

Jean Zapolski Madigan

janice Cohen Francer

Richard Garofano

Richard Suleski

Elaine Orleck

Anyone knowing any contact information regarding those missing may contact either Mowder or Solimine at the above listed email addresses