News Briefs

Lynn Classical class of 1953 reunion
The members of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1953 will conduct a 65th reunion on Saturday , Sept. 8.
The affair will start at 12 noon at the new Lynn Classical High School, 235 O’Callaghan Way, West Lynn, with an escourted tour of the school. Alumnae president, Paul Stafford and ’53 classmate David J. Solimine, Sr will conduct the tour. Many of the classmates have never seen the new school as they had attended high school when LCHS was on the Lynn Commons.
At 1 p.m. the class will gather at Gannon Golf Course, Great Woods Road, Lynn for a reunion luncheon served by Diamond Caterers. Tickets for the event cost $40 and may be attained from the committee chairperson, Ruth D’Amato Mowder, at prmten@comcast.net or Solimine at davesr@solimine.com.
The committee is looking for contact information on the following classmates
James Pasquale
Wayne Jenkins
Thomas Colletti
LEON Tzizik
Marjorie Green Aronirotta
Aubrey Bowden
Eleanor valyou Hooper
Joan Fronc Frons (correct)
Elliot Salloway DMD
Shirley Anne McIllwain
Stanley Shabowich
Jean Zapolski Madigan
janice Cohen Francer
Richard Garofano
Richard Suleski
Elaine Orleck
Anyone knowing any contact information regarding those missing may contact either Mowder or Solimine at the above listed email addresses