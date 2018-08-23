NSCC Students Receive 2018 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarships

North Shore Community College students Nephthali Calixte, Lynn, and Ryan Duggan, Saugus, have been selected as 2018 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars and will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The Leaders of Promise Scholarship, sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, recognizes 200 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) members with awards totaling $200,000. Twenty-five of these scholarships are earmarked for Society members who are active personnel or veterans of the U.S. Military.

Calixte and Duggan were selected by a panel of independent judges from a pool of more than 1,200 applicants nationally. Scholars were selected based on outstanding academic achievement, community service and demonstrated leadership potential.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, Executive Vice President and President-Elect of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa, make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals, and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, Executive Director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.