Watch the Boston Harbor Fireworks on Nantucket Lightship

Reserve your spot for a fundraiser at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina on Thursday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. to watch the Boston Harbor fireworks. The fundraiser will take place on the Nantucket Lightship/LV-112; the ship’s berth has one of the best views of Boston’s vibrant city skyline from the East Boston waterfront.

Area residents are encouraged to reserve a spot on Nantucket/LV-112’s weather deck, with friends and family, to watch a spectacular fireworks display in Boston’s inner harbor.

Attendees can bring picnic supper, your favorite beverages, beach/lawn chairs to sit on the decks of Nantucket/LV-112, which will remain at the dock. We’ll supply the ship, panoramic views and lively music, and the ship’s powerful rotating light beacon will be activated just before the fireworks begin.

The proceeds for the event go t the Nantucket Lightship/LV-112, for which we still have much restoration work to do; The ship’s future solely depends on the generous contributions of corporations, private foundations, maritime enthusiasts and individuals such as you.

There will be a $25 donation per person. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite.

LV-112 is berthed at the Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, 256 Marginal Street, East Boston, MA. There’s free parking on Marginal St. next to the Shipyard, but may be limited due to holiday weekend volume. Best option is public transportation. MBTA Subway: take Blue Line to Maverick Station, walk to shipyard/marina (approx. 15 walk), view walking route. Water Taxi to Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, stop #68 view map. For more information, contact: 617.797.0135 or email.