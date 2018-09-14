2018 Lynn Soccer Tournament

An exciting finish as both girls’ teams played hard throughout the game. With only four minutes remaining in the game, St. Mary’s Midfield Susannah Cornell, drilled a shot outside the goal area to score the only goal in the game. St. Mary’s defeated Lynn Classical 1-0. Susannah Cornell earned the MVP award for her steady play and leadership during the game. St. Mary’s Head Coach Jim Foley presented Susannah the MVP Trophy. The Tournament Championship Trophy was presented by Assistant AD Joseph Farrell to the St. Mary’s captains – Joslyn Deschenes, Sherly Feliz, and Jenna Foley.

In the boys game featured a tough match between Father and Son coaches, Lynn Tech Head Coach Erico Moreno and his son, Eric A. Moreno, Head Coach of Lynn Classical, competing against each other as cross town rivals. This is the first time in Lynn soccer history to have a father and son face each other from opposing high schools for this Lynn Soccer Tournament.

Erico Moreno is the CEO and Head Coach of Lynn United F.C. Soccer and his son, Eric, who played at Salem State University, is the assistant coach with Lynn United.

Lynn Classical played a skillful and defensive game as they defeated Lynn Tech (1-0) to win the Lynn Soccer Tournament Championship. The last time the Rams won this tournament was in 2009. This is a new era in Lynn Classical soccer fielding a strong competitive team to watch this season.

This tournament proceeds benefited the Lozzi/Bonilla families.