Dugan Steps Down as Wyoma LL President

Wyoma Little League President Eric Dugan is stepping down after a highly successful two-year reign over the city’s largest youth baseball and softball organization.

Dugan, who served six years on the Wyoma board, received much praise from managers, coaches, and parents at the league’s awards banquet Tuesday night at Prince Restaurant, Saugus.

“My son, Ryan, is graduating and it’s just time to pass the reins and let the new crew take over,” said Dugan.

The league, which has baseball and softball divisions, continued to show growth the past two years. Wyoma hosted the sectionals last year, several District 16 games, including this year’s championship game, and a Salem Five baseball clinic by Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia at Reinfuss Field.

“And our junior-senior (ages 13-16) softball team won a state championship and that was a big deal for me and I’m really proud of them,” said the 44-year-old Dugan.

Dugan is a schoolteacher in Danvers. He thanked his wife, Christine, for her help and support during his presidency. Their son, Ryan, who received the first Wayne Kerrins Memorial Award from Mrs. Kerrins’s daughter, Heather, at the banquet, will be moving on to the Lynn Babe Ruth program next season.

Asked whether he will be joining his son in Babe Ruth as a coach or board member, Dugan replied, “We’ll see. I think it’s time to just sit and watch.”