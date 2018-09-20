Family Excellence:Former Tech Star Limbert Thomas Attends His Brother Leny’s Store Grand Opening

Yes, Limbert Thomas III, your father, Limbert Thomas II, is one of the greatest athletes in Lynn Tech history. We were there when he helped Tech win a state basketball championship in 2002 on a special team coached by Marvin Avery.

Limbert II, 34, was also an excellent quarterback for coach Gary Sverker’s Tech Tigers. That’s why Limbert Thomas II and the entire 2002 team is in the Tech Hall of Fame. Memphis star and Oklahoma City Thunder player Antonio Anderson was a teammate.

Limbert was present with his 11-year-old son, Limbert III, his parents, Limbert Sr. and Josie, and his sister, Yanitza Thomas, on Saturday for the grand opening of his brother, Leny’s Preps by Chefs, a new food preparation, catering and delivery store located at 83 Marion St. Leny Thomas and co-owner Julio Tavarez cut the ribbon at a grand-opening ceremony that was attended by Mayor Thomas McGee, Ward 7 Councillor Jay Walsh, School Committee member Jared Nicholson, and North Shore Latino Business Association Executive Director Frances Martinez.

Limbert II is back on the Lynn sports scene coaching the East Lynn Pop Warner ‘D’ team that advanced to the New England finals last year. His son, Limbert II, is a sixth grader at Marshall Middle School and plays football basketball, and baseball.

Interestingly, Limbert II coaches Marvin Avery, son of former coach Marvin Avery, on the East Lynn football team.

YanitzaThomas, said she was proud of Leny and Limbert II, on what was a very memorable day for the Thomas and Tavarez families.

“They’re doing very well and I’m very proud,” said Yanitza, who also played sports at Tech. “Limbert is coaching in the city and doing great things for the kids and the community.”