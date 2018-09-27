Basketball Officiating Course

Board 130 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) will be offering a course for anyone interested in becoming a certified basketball official. Classes will be held at North Andover High School beginning October 1.

Classes will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the following days: Oct. 1-3-9-10-15-17-22-24-29-30. The class will be taught by Board 130 and state rules interpreter Bill Boutilier. The IAABO exam for new officials will be administered on Monday, Nov. 5, at Salem High School. All residents of Essex County age 18 and older are eligible to take the course and exam.

The cost is $175, which covers the classes, exam, rule book and all study materials. You can register online at www.iaaboboard130.org. For more information, please contact Bill Boutilier at 978-682-9959 or Dan Bryant at daniel.bryant@comcast.net.