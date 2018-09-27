Camrons Cure Foundation Fundraiser Set for Sept. 28 at Knights of Columbus

The Camrons Cure Foundation will hold a fundraiser on Sept. 28, from 7 to 11 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Lynnfield Street.

The Foundation is named in honor of Camron Lawrence, son of Michael Lawrence and Jessica Gerado of Lynn. Camron has been diagnosed with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy which causes a weakening of the muscles in the arms and legs.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go research for a cure.

Tickets to the event will be available at the door. There will be music and food. A raffle drawing will be held for prizes including New England Patriots tickets.

For tickets or to make a donation to the cause, please visit: https://camronscure.com/