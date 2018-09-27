North Shore Leaders to Be Honored at NSCC Champions Event Oct 4

Three esteemed North Shore leaders will be honored as Champions of higher education and career pathways for North Shore residents at North Shore Community College’s second annual Champions Breakfast on Oct. 4, from 7:30 – 9 a.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody.

The prestigious Champions Award is presented annually by the NSCC Foundation, celebrating exceptional leaders on the North Shore who are transforming our communities through service, advocacy, and philanthropy.

Honorees include: Caleb Loring III and the Loring family in recognition of significant philanthropy and volunteerism to the college; Mary Sarris, Executive Director of the North Shore Workforce Investment Board in recognition of community impact; and Catherine Latham, Ed.D., former superintendent of Lynn Public Schools, in recognition of her public service and advocacy.

“The Lorings are dedicated supporters of the NSCC Foundation and advocates of its mission to ensure excellent, accessible, and affordable higher education for all local residents. As a longstanding member of the NSCC Foundation, Caleb has guided the establishment and growth of the NSCC Foundation’s endowment, which is essential to student success and the advancement of the college, said NSCC President Dr. Patricia A. Gentile.

“As a lead contributor to scholarship awards, capital projects, and special initiatives spanning decades, the Loring family has truly transformed the future for generations of hardworking students and their families,” she added.

In addition, “Mary Sarris is a tremendous advocate for NSCC and its impact on higher education and workforce opportunities across the region. In addition to her leadership with the North Shore Workforce Investment Board, she serves as a Director of the NSCC Foundation, was formerly a NSCC Trustee, and has chaired and served on NSCC Presidential search committees.”

Of Superintendent Latham President Gentile said, “Cathy provided longstanding commitment and leadership in education as well as her dedicated partnership with us on the CommUniverCity at Lynn and providing Early College pathways to college for hundreds of low-income, first generation to college students from the City of Lynn.”

Net proceeds from the Champions event will benefit NSCC Foundation student success programs and initiatives, which in turn will continue to strengthen local communities and the regional economy.

“We hope this event will shed recognition on NSCC as an innovator in higher education while demonstrating to current and prospective supporters the transformational impact of philanthropy directed to the NSCC Foundation,” Gentile said. “As higher education becomes more costly and public funding continues to level or decline, it is paramount for the NSCC Foundation to grow its capacity through its endowment and special initiatives in order to be responsive to the needs of students and the college.”

Special thanks to Presenting Sponsors Eastern Bank, Comcast, R.T. Paine and Barbara Metcalf and the Caleb Loring Jr. and Rosemary M. Loring Charitable Gift Fund.

To learn more about sponsorship and advertisement opportunities, or to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.northshore.edu/champions or contact Nicole Marcotte, NSCC Director of Development at 978-739-5527.