Revere High School Athletic Director Frank Shea has announced that Matt Willis has been named as the new head coach of the Revere girls varsity basketball team.

Willis was most recently the head coach at Amesbury High School. Willis succeeds Lianne O’Hara at the helm of the Lady Patriots’ program. O’Hara led the program for the past two seasons. She has returned to Bishop Fenwick High School as an assistant girls basketball coach. O’Hara is also the Revere High girls volleyball coach.