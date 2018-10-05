Metro Credit Union Hosts Hispanic Heritage Gala

Metro Credit Union hosted the inaugural North Shore Hispanic Heritage Celebration on September 24, at the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Massachusetts. The Heritage Gala, which paid tribute to Latino community leaders and partners, featured Keynote Speaker Congressman Seth Moulton and entertainment by Conjuelos’ Production.

In addition to honoring local community leaders, the event was also a celebration of Metro Credit Union’s JuntosAvanzamos designation. Metro is the first financial institution in Massachusetts to receive this designation. The National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions presented Metro with the prestigious JuntosAvanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designation for its commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic consumers.Mayor Kim Driscoll of Salem, who attended the Gala, stated “Congratulations to Metro Credit Union on its JuntosAvanzamos Designation. It was great to see so many people come together to celebrate Hispanic culture and the contributions of the Latino community of Salem and the region.” Laura Marquez-Sanchez, Latino Economic Advancement Advisory Council member, shared “This was a tremendous event. Metro Credit Union has been great to our community, and when we work together, the possibilities are endless.”

During the event, Charlene Bauer, Chief Development Officer for Metro Credit Union, announced the November introduction of new community development loan products for consumers and a new lending program for individuals with Tax Identification Numbers (ITINs). Products were developed with the guidance of Metro’s Latino Economic Advancement Advisory Council (LEACC), a group of Latino leaders from Boston, Chelsea, Lynn, Salem, and soon Lawrence. Bauer stated, “We asked, listened, learned and delivered based on the expertise of our LEACC partners who we celebrated at this Gala event.”

In lieu of traditional ticket sales, guests were invited to make a donation to the Immigrant Learning Center, a non-profit organization founded in 1992 that gives immigrants a voice. Metro made a matching donation.

About Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, approaching $1.8 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties, as well as to over 1,200 companies throughout the Commonwealth.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury.