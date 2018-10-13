North Shore Community College held its second Annual Champions for NSCC Recognition Breakfast. Three community leaders received Champions Awards at the breakfast. From left, are NSCC Foundation President Stephen Vesey, Mary Sarris, executive director of the North Shore Workforce Investment Board, recipient of the Champions Award for Community Impact, Caleb Loring III, recipient of the Champions Award for Philanthrophy and Volunteerism, former Lynn Schools Superintendent Dr. Catherine Latham, recipient of the Champions Award for Public Service and Advocacy, and NSCC President Dr. Patricia Gentile.