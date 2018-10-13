Planning, Preparation and Presentation Lynn Tech Students Learn about the Restaurant Business at the Tigers Den

The Tigers Den, the restaurant that Culinary Arts Director Joseph Skeadas and Lynn Tech students have annually made one of the hidden treasures for lunch in Lynn, is officially open for the new school year.

The Tigers Den (there is no apostrophe ‘s’ used in the name) is operated by students in the Tech culinary arts program and is open to the public for lunch on Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Skeadas is in his 30th year overseeing the management of the Tigers Den, which is located in the Tech Annex.

“We serve entrees, sandwiches, salads, and world-famous soups,” said Skeadas proudly. “We serve the best lunch for the best value.”

The entrees include roast pork, prime rib, baked haddock, and broiled scallops. There are also hamburgers, including the famed Tiger Burger.

The Den is an educational endeavor in which all 43 students in the program get extensive hands-on experience in the restaurant business. Tech’s culinary arts curriculum offers a comprehensive cooking and baking program.

“The students wait on tables, do the cooking, the prep work, the dishes, cleaning – everything,” said Skeadas, who supervises the dining room while instructors/chefs Steve Lopez and Tony Canadas supervise the kitchen.

Tech graduates from the culinary arts program matriculate at colleges such as Johnson and Wales, Newbury Junior College, and North Shore Community College. Others proceed directly in to jobs in the food or hospitality industry.

“We have one of our students working as a general manager at the Marriott [Hotel] Corporation and other Tech alumni at hotels and restaurants throughout the region,” said Skeadas.

Many seniors [ages 65 and over] from Lynn, Swampscott, Lynnfield, and Nahant are regulars at The Tigers Den.

“We welcome all residents to come to The Tigers Den and enjoy a great lunch,” said Skeadas.